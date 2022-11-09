GLASGOW, Mont. - A hazmat incident has traffic on US-2 being diverted.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 6:00 pm Wednesday.
The incident is reported at mile marker 503 to mile marker 505, between Malta and Glasgow.
Travelers in the area are being diverted along frontage roads.
Roads in the area of the spill on US-2 are reportedly covered in scattered snow and ice.
You can view the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation's 5-1-1 map here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.