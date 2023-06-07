GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Traffic was rerouted on part of 10th Ave. S while crews worked a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Great Falls Police Department said they were on the scene of a crash involving injuries in the eastbound lanes of 10th Ave. S at 5th St. S.
The area was cleared out by 2:45 pm.
"Due to a tremendous team effort, and Crash Investigator Formell's quick investigative skills, this crash scene has been cleared. Thank you to everyone who shared the post and the drivers who helped clear things up by following officers' directions and being patient," the Great Falls Police Department said.
No further details have been shared at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.