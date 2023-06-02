Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following county, Cascade. * WHEN...Until 530 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1136 AM MDT, the public reported minor flooding in the advisory area. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Great Falls, Black Eagle and Malmstrom Afb. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&