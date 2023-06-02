GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A traffic stop in Great Falls for a truck without its lights on led to law enforcement finding several fentanyl pills.
Thursday night, a Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a purple 1979 Ford F-150 driving west on 10th Ave. S with no headlights and no tail lights.
Court documents say that after the truck turned off 10th Ave. S and the deputy caught up and activated his emergency lights, the driver was pulled over in the old 8 Ball Casino parking lot.
The deputy approached the truck and saw three people inside, including Charles Paul Hairychin, who was in the right passenger seat.
After advising the driver of the equipment violation, the deputy wrote a warning for inoperable headlamps.
As the deputy was about to clear the stop, documents say another deputy appeared on scene and noticed what he believed to be drug paraphernalia in the glove box.
The driver agreed to allow the deputy to look at the pieces of tinfoil in the glove box, which the deputy found to be what he recognized as “snooter” wrapped in the foil.
Documents say the deputy recognized this to be paraphernalia that is commonly used to inhale or ingest dangerous drugs, namely fentanyl.
As all three people in the truck were under the authority of Probation and Parole, the deputy contacted the on-call Probation and Parole Officer and was granted permission to search the occupants.
When Hairychin was searched, multiple bundles of cash in $5 and $1 bills along with a small medical bag holding a small plastic clear baggie with a white crystalline substance were found. Pieces of tinfoil were found in Hairychin’s bag, with some having burnt residue.
Deputies also found a small plastic baggie with fentanyl pills and two pieces of tin foil behind the seat cover in the truck where Hairychin was sitting. In total, 49 fentanyl pills were found behind the seat cover.
Documents note that 11 pills were wrapped up in one piece of tin foil, one was wrapped in another piece of tin foil and 37 were found in a small plastic baggie.
Two packs of unopened suboxone were also found in Hairychin’s backpack.
Charles Paul Hairychin has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and property subject to criminal forfeiture.
