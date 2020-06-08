GREAT FALLS- The popular Halloween Trail of Terror event site has been the target of vandalism recently, and now, the Sparkettes dance team could be forced to cancel the special event and possibly others.
For the past month, people have been vandalizing the houses used in the Trail of Terror event, and board members of the Sparkettes say if this continues there may not be an event this year.
The Trail of Terror is a Halloween fundraiser event hosted by the Sparkettes every October that helps pay for competition fees, rent, insurance and much more.
Organizers say windows are being broken and houses are being destructed, making the process of preparing for the event much harder.
“Every time we try and do something we gotta go back six steps and clean up what they broke,” says Cathy Karona, a board member with Sparkettes of Montana. “Put the buildings back together, pick all the stuff up off the ground. It’s just time-consuming.”
The Sparketts are now asking for the community’s help. If you are willing to donate any money, supplies, or would even like to help clean up the site you can reach out to the Sparkettes of Montana on Facebook or call 788-1016 to contact a board member directly.