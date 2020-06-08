Trail of Terror site targeted for vandalism and risk possible event cancellation

GREAT FALLS- The popular Halloween Trail of Terror event site has been the target of vandalism recently, now the Sparkettes dance team could be forced to cancel the special event -and possibly others.
For the past month, people have been vandalizing the houses used in the Trail of Terror event. The board members of the Sparkettes say if this continues there may not be an event this year.
The Trail of Terror is a Halloween fundraiser event hosted by the Sparkettes every October. This event helps pay for competition fees, rent, insurance, and much more.
Organizers say windows are being broken and houses are being destructed, making the process of preparing for the event much harder.
Cathy Karona, who is a board member with Sparkettes of Montana, says, “Every time we try and do something we gotta go back six steps and clean up what they broke. Put the buildings back together; pick all the stuff up all the ground. It’s just time-consuming.”
The Sparketts are now asking for the community’s help. If you are willing to donate any money, supplies, or would even like to help clean up the site you can reach out to the Sparkettes of Montana on Facebook or call 788-1016 to contact a board member directly.