Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

