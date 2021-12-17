MALTA, Mont. - A man has been arrested under the suspicion of parking his car and leaving it on railroad tracks, setting up a dangerous situation in Malta Friday.
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release a westbound BNSF train approached a vehicle parked on the railroad tracks at around 1:30 a.m.
The train engineer braked the train and hit the vehicle pushing it 600 yards down the tracks.
No one was in the vehicle when the crash happened, PSCO said.
PCSO said a man suspected of leaving his vehicle parked on the railroad tracks was arrested for creating a hazard, criminal endangerment, criminal trespass to property, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol.