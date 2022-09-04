CHOTEAU, Mont. - A trap for a bear seen in Choteau Saturday night will be set up in the area of 9th Ave. SW, the City of Choteau Facebook said.
Residents will be receiving a call Multiplier from Chad White and Montana FWP regarding the bear activity.
The bear was on the southwest side of town, and FWP has reportedly verified the bear did not get into garbage cans.
People are being asked to move their garbage cans indoors until it is their day for garbage pickup.
