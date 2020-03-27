GREAT FALLS- Yesterday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order to Montanans to shelter in place in their homes, however, travel is not restricted.
During a press conference Friday, Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said law enforcement is not stopping community members to have them justify their travel.
Law enforcement, however, will continue to execute proactive police patrols, respond to calls for assistance and make traffic stops when appropriate.
Although travel is not restricted, Racki did strongly encouraged community members to adhere to the Governor’s order unless there is a critical need to leave.
“Only by staying home can we, as a community, protect each other from the threat to our health, safety and well being,” Racki said.
Racki also said that the Cascade County Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers are open for business and that they are accepting bookings on both felonies and misdemeanor cases.
“The sheriff has asked me to reiterate to all of you that even if you are ill, you may still be arrested, booked into the jail and put under quarantine,” Racki added.
Cascade County Jesse Slaughter said groups of people found out will be handled in a case-by-case incident, depending on the reasoning for being together.
“It’s a case-by-case basis, but we also have to be cautious because we have to respect the constitutional rights of people,” Slaughter said. “There might be some educating, and some kinda guiding people in the right direction.”