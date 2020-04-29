GREAT FALLS - Dealing with addiction is a challenge for anyone who might be struggling and now with phase one in effect people will begin to have more access to the help they need.
One local business in great falls has taken the challenge of treating addiction while still maintaining social distancing.
It started with a choice of either going to virtual meetings with counselors or having a face to face meeting while maintaining social distancing.
After only opening its doors for three weeks in great falls seeking recovery was forced to make some big changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
But for the owner and staff closing was never even an idea.
The biggest goal is to help people through whatever it is they are struggling with and although the group meetings had to come to a stop it didn’t put Seeking Recovery to a halt.
“I think just because we have to physically distance ourselves doesn’t mean we have to emotionally distance ourselves we can pick up a phone we can kind of say hey I know how you feel I kind of have this anxiety as well and let’s talk about this and do it through other ways,” said Joann Malone, Owner of Seeking Recovery.
During these times battling an addiction can be harder than ever and if you are in need seeking recoveries doors will be open for you to walk through.
