GREAT FALLS- Students and staff at Great Falls College MSU got a sweet surprise on National Random Acts of Kindness Day.
"I just wanted to bring some candy; candy makes everything better," said David Mariani Jr, the Montana Campus Compact AmeriCorps Leader at GFC-MSU.
He passed out candy and cards to students in the Connections 101 class. These students will potentially transition to GFC-MSU and he wanted to make sure they felt welcome.
He also placed candy around campus for students and staff to help bring some sunshine to campus during this cold and gloomy weather.
"It's a difficult time of year for a lot of folks emotionally, and doing something little to bring on some cheer. I can only do so much. But if I can do it, I will try," said Mariani.
He also says it's important to look out for one another. So, many cards had suicide prevention resources attached to them.