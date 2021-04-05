GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The trial for Stanley Lebeau, the man who is accused of murdering Tasha Rush and leaving her in a bathtub at the Airway Motel in Great Falls is underway.
Jury selection was started this morning, April 5, at the civic center before moving to the courthouse.
Lebeau is facing deliberate homicide charges.
In May of 2017, Lebeau was picked up by police for a probation warrant. Court documents say he told police if they fixed his handcuffs he would tell them about a murder.
Court documents also say he admitted to using meth and was hearing voices. So, he killed Tasha Rush because he said she wouldn't "shut up".
He told police that their arrest saved other lives.
"The defendant told them that he had killed a woman in his room. And they should be happy they caught him because he was going to go on a killing spree, killing others and taking hostages," said Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki.
"Stan Lebeau is a person, he's a father, he's a son, a human being who insists you view him, and the evidence presented in this case with an open mind. Stan is not a monster who murdered Tasha Rush," said defense attorney Jay Reno.
The trial will continue this week, with witness testimonies happening April 6, 2021.
In December, it was announced that Reno, Lebeau's attorney had taken up his case, which pushed his trial to April 5.