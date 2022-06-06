Tribal leaders, educators teaching Class 7 tribal and history workshop at Great Falls MSU

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tribal leaders and language educators will be teaching a Class 7 tribal culture and history workshop at Great Falls College MSU Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 through 8.
A release from GFC MSU said the purpose of the Class 7 workshop is to license Native language and culture experts to teach in Montana K-12 public schools.
“Great Falls College is excited for this tribally led, college-supported workshop,” Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, CEO/dean of Great Falls College said in the release. “Language preservation is such an important part of ensuring our tribal communities’ culture remains vibrant.”
The workshop will be featuring leaders throughout Montana and the nation, such as Gerald Gray Jr., chairman of the Little Shell tribe.
The workshop will be streaming on Zoom.
The following is the event schedule:
