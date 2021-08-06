GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Warning communities in the path of a wildfire can be a challenge as decision-makers need to have the most accurate and current fire information.
Right now the Balsinger fire is sitting at 9,824 acres and it's roughly 4.5 miles away from Monarch, Montana.
One of the trigger points for evacuations is at 3/3.5 miles away from Monarch.
"In anything we do, we got trigger points," said Peter Myers, operations section chief for the southern area incident management team.
With trigger points or management action points, crews look at a number of things including terrain, weather, fire behavior, and even how long those on the front lines have been battling fires.
"A trigger point for a firefighter whose got 20 years is different than a trigger point for brand new firefighters," said Myers.
Once the fire hits a trigger point, crews will call the county sheriff to decide and execute evacuations.
"When we talk about trigger points for communities or evacuations, that's different than trigger points we set for fire grounds. The trigger points for communities is the lay of the land," said Myers.
Meaning if the fire reaches a ridge line, for example, does it have a direct connection into the community or is there enough time if it hits a certain point to get everyone evacuated?
He says he understands why people don't want to evacuate, but it's not just their safety involved.
"If I had to evacuate my house I wouldn't want to because it's my house, it's what I own, I want to stay there and protect it. But it's the safety for the homeowner and also the firefighters, it's their safety; because a lot of these communities are one way in, one way out," said Myers.
Because the Balsinger fire is only about five miles away from Neihart, Montana - we asked about trigger points there.
Myers says because it's more south of the fire and they don't typically see northern winds this time of year, it's less of a concern but it will stay on their radar.