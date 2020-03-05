GREAT FALLS- Great Falls experienced another day of windy conditions Wednesday, which has some truckers on edge.
Those strong winds pushed some trailers over this week and kicked up enough dust to close down major highways.
The truckers we spoke with are driving extra carefully right now to avoid any kind of accident while trying to meet their delivery deadlines.
Highway 87 north of Great Falls was closed for most of the day Monday, and a short time Wednesday as high winds and blowing dirt caused poor visibility in the area.
We spoke with one trucker who was passing through Great Falls to find out what he experienced on his way into town.
"The wind was blowing at 40 or 50 miles per hour I’ve seen a truck flipped over so I guess we should all be careful when we drive and follow the light code," said trucker Anthony Gomez.
Dust wasn’t the only thing blowing Wednesday either, a snow and rain shower moved its way through as well, contributing to poor visibility for travelers.
As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service is calling for partly sunny and breezy days Thursday and Friday with a cold front moving in from the north on Saturday with rain or snow likely.
If you are traveling, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info Map for the latest road conditions and closures.