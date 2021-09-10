Great Falls MT Police Department
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Traffic is being diverted after a large truck hauling hay got stuck while trying to go under a railroad overpass.

The Great Falls Police Department says the incident is affecting travel between 1st Ave. N and 3rd Ave. S on River Dr. S.

At this time traffic is expected to be diverted for a while, and GFPD is thanking people for their patience.

