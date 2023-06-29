POPLAR, Mont. - A reward is being offered for whoever finds a pickup truck stolen in Poplar.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office reports a white 2012 Ford F-150 was stolen from a residence near Poplar the week of June 26.
A short time later, the suspects reportedly abandoned it in the area, but it has not been recovered.
The owner is now offering a $250 reward for information leading to its return.
According to the sheriff’s office, the truck does not have running boards and the trim is missing from the tailgate. The license plates are Montana 17-0240D, but they may have been removed.
If you see this pickup, you can contact the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office dispatch immediately at 406-653-6240.
