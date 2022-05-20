BROWNING, Mont. - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen truck.
The truck has school security decals on the driver’s door and is a maroon 2013 GMC Sierra K1500 with license plate 38-8164C according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
It was last seen around 7:35 pm driving west on Star School Rd.
If you have any information on the stolen truck, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406) 338-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.