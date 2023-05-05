Truly Bridge Fishing Access Site on the Smith River Closed

News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Ulm – High flows in the Smith River have flooded Truly Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS) near Ulm, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has authorized an emergency closure of the site, closing the site to all public access until further notice.
Current flows measured upstream at the Eden Bridge gauge on the Smith River are over 3,400 cubic feet per second, which is nearly double the highest flows ever recorded there for this date. The high water has inundated the FAS and people are at risk of unexpectedly being swept into the river, resulting in injury or drowning.
Signs informing the public of the closures/restrictions will be posted at access points. Closures or restrictions will be lifted when conditions allow and will be dependent on the extent and duration of the flooding in the area.
The public is asked to use extreme caution when accessing all FWP sites such as fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, state parks, and any other areas near rivers or streams. Flood water elevations change rapidly, and some sites may become partially or fully submerged by flood waters within minutes or hours.
Information on other closures and restrictions can be found here on FWP’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.