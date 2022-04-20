GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Try the transit week is dedicated to helping you learn about the public bus system and offer feedback to improve it.
There are very few official bus stops in the Electric City, and to catch a ride, people can signal a bus, much like a taxi.
The overall goal is to help people learn from the experience of riding a bus which can be intimidating.
The United Way Of Cascade County partnered with the Great Falls Transit Authority and Alliance for Youth for you to try the transit this week.
Riders are being given a short orientation and a scenario to accomplish, relying on the bus to get to each stop, and while there aren't a lot of official bus stops, you can typically catch the block anywhere in Great Falls or Black Eagle.
"We do serve all areas of town and mostly we try to only make you walk 1 block to 3 blocks to get the bus,” said Carl Donovan a chairman of Great Falls Transit Board.
trying the transit is exposing employers - nonprofits - and the community who might not use the bus to what people who are dependent on it experience... some say it seems like public transit is often forgotten about.
"And the only time somebody wants to see us or talk to us is if something goes wrong."
Donovan rides route one frequently and he's also chairman of the Great Falls Transit Board.
He tells me on Saturday's they can see anywhere from 7 to 800 people.
"Whether you're a senior, whether you're a student, whether you're someone with a disability, public transportation is really critical to people's lives,” Kim Skornogoski the Marketing Director for the United Way of Cascade County said. “But at the same time, a lot of us don't use public transportation. So, if we have somebody that's new, whether it's a new employee that needs public transportation, we don't know how to explain to them how to use it."
Each day targets a different audience between employers, non-profits and the community, but people are encouraged to attend whichever day of the week best fits their schedule.
"We thank you for being a part of what we feel is the best kept secret in the City of Great Falls and you can tell anybody we say that,” said Marcus Collins with Great Falls Transit.
Transportation can be a barrier for many, so this week of education starts here at 8 am and when you finish your scenarios, you’ll be asked for feedback to help improve the public transportation system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.