GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tis the season for family fun, delicious food and holiday shopping.
Whatever you like best, there is plenty of it all in Great Falls for the next few weeks.
Block by block, businesses are prepping for the 27th annual Parade of Lights and the 38th annual Christmas Stroll; this year the theme is 'All is Merry and Bright'.
"After last year, we need everything to be merry and bright," Kellie Pierce, director of operations for the Downtown Great Falls Association, said.
Both traditions have attracted up to 5,000 people to downtown for family fun and shopping.
Between the Parade of Lights and the Christmas Stroll, Pierce says they start planning everything in July.
"Downtown is going to turn into a winter wonderland whether we have snow or not, and celebrate the upcoming holiday season," said Pierce.
Dragonfly Dry Goods is a family owned 'Mom & Pop' shop in the Electric City.
Owner, Alison Fried, says she's been preparing for this holiday season since April.
"We put a lot of work into making Dragonfly Dry Goods nice and full, and have a lot of variety, and all different price points so it is ready for holiday for that time," said Fried.
One thing she says she notices this time of year is it's all about family and they'll look at things on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, the Christmas Stroll and other shopping days.
"What I see a lot of that night (Christmas Stroll) is people going 'oh I like that, I love that, I like that' and then the next day or two or three, someone else comes back and buys it for them for Christmas," said Fried.
Her favorite part of it all? Family and traditions.
"It's really just about family and about tradition and letting people be apart of our family and seeing all that is a complete blessing," said Fried.
Fried says Dragonfly Dry Goods will be open all day for the Parade of Lights and close right as the parade starts.
The Parade of Lights will be on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. and will end with Santa lighting up the tree by the Civic Center.
For more information on the parade, click here.
The Christmas Stroll is Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m. with plenty of family fun including food, Santa, the polar plunge, live music, and more.
"It's so much fun. We need a reason to celebrate all the things of the holiday season," said Pierce.
This year's Christmas Stroll Button is designed by Sheree Nelson and will be on sale at various locations downtown.
Fried says Dragonfly Dry Good will be open for the Christmas Stroll.
"It's the perfect night to hit all the shops. You can go to all the little places and get a nice warm beverage, yummy food, so it's a good wandering family time," said Fried.
For more information on the Christmas Stroll, click here.