BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement has arrested two individuals after reports involving an assault and intimidation with a firearm during a search for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion.

According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, reports were made regarding the assault and intimidation with a firearm during a search for Arden in the Two Medicine area on June 5.

After an investigation, two arrests were made in connection.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says they will station a patrol officer in the Two Medicine area on Joe Show Road East until further notice to ensure the safety of search parties.

“Blackfeet Law Enforcement would like to kindly remind volunteer searchers to keep safety as a priority by being aware of the rough terrain, river conditions, and wildlife in the area,” Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services wrote. “In addition to safety please be mindful of asking permission from landowners to search areas in Two Medicine. While out searching and in the event that you find any items of interest DO NOT remove any items and contact law enforcement immediately.”