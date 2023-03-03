LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Two minor boys have been detained for reportedly shooting a BB gun towards an elementary school playground where students were outside for recess.
Around 10:00 am Friday, the Lewistown Police Department received a report of an individual shooting a BB gun toward the Garfield Elementary School playground.
Students were brought inside, and the school was placed into a lockdown.
Law enforcement arrived on scene shortly after the report and quickly detained two minor boys.
According to the Lewistown Police Department, there is no threat to the community, and one minor injury to an adult has been reported from the incident at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
