GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Cascade County Search and Rescue member and a 10-year-old were killed in a crash on US-89 Saturday morning.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter reported the crash on US-89 involved two Cascade County Search and Rescue members and their family.
Tyler Weir, 35, and Wyatt Weir, 10, were killed in the crash.
Jennifer Weir was taken to Benefis Hospital in serious condition and two children, 6 and 8-years-old were life-flighted to a medical center in Seattle.
Tyler Weir was the vice commander for the Cascade County Search and Rescue and was a master sergeant with 13 years of experience in the Montana Air National Guard Slaughter said.
Jennifer Weir is the secretary on the board of directors for the Cascade County Search and Rescue.
“At this time I would just ask everybody to keep the Weir family and the members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Air National Guard in their thoughts and prayers,” Slaughter said.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash at 8:45 am.
At this time Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
At this the time the cause of the crash is unknown.
