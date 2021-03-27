Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO NOON MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Hill, Cascade, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Blaine, Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Fergus and Meagher. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible, especially in areas that have not seen appreciable precipitation recently. Areas that do see blowing dust should expect significant reductions in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires in the grass and rangelands will be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. && Moldan