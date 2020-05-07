GREAT FALLS- Two people have been charged after meth paraphernalia was found in a home within easy access of a thirteen-year-old.
Court documents say a Probation and Parole Agent contacted a Great Falls Police Officer after one of her probationers, Mitchell Killsnight, admitted to recently using meth.
When Killsnight provided a urine sample, it tested positive for THC, meth and amphetamine.
The agent contacted GFPD with concerns due to Killsnight’s recent use of meth and him being the custodial parent of his thirteen-year-old daughter, who may have been exposed to meth.
The officer affidavit says an officer arrived at Killsnight’s house and saw his daughter and another individual, Erika Macy, sitting on the couch.
Macy is also on probation according to the affidavit, and she admitted to using meth on May 2.
Macy stated she takes care of the thirteen-year-old during the day, and that she had been watching her for the past month.
When Macy provided an oral fluid sample, it tested positive for THC.
Probation and Parole did a search of the residence, finding a syringe on a top shelf in a bathroom and a black case in plain view on the living room floor near the thirteen-year-old.
The black case contained syringes and small plastic baggies that contained meth residue, confirmed by a test at the GFPD.
Court documents note that the black case was located in easy reach of Killsnight’s thirteen-year-old daughter.
Mitchell Killsnight and Erika Macy both scored a level two on the Pre-Trial Safety Assessment Tool.
Mitchell Killsnight has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erika Lauren Macy has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.