GREAT FALLS- Two people have been hit with several criminal child endangerment charges after a welfare check led to officials finding meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their apartment.
Court documents say a Great Falls Police Department Detective was contacted by Adult Probation and Parole who were doing a welfare check on Cody Harper, who admitted to using meth and tested positive for use.
Harper lives with his wife Allison Pham and their four children aged six, three, two and one court documents say.
When the detective spoke to Harper and Pham both admitted to smoking meth in the back bedroom of their apartment, which has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Harper and Pham said they sleep in the living room, Harper saying their children sleep with them or in bunk beds in one of the bedrooms.
Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search of the apartment, detectives finding a glass smoking pipe with meth residue, small plastic baggies with residue and scales commonly used to weigh dangerous drugs in the back bedroom.
Court documents say the amount of meth and scales found was indicative of drug distribution.
Pham admitted to selling meth out of the apartment, court documents saying she sold to acquaintances to “get by” and that it would happen in the back bedroom.
Harper admitted to using meth in the back bedroom while the children were in the apartment.
Court documents also say the two-year-old was covered in bruises which had been covered with makeup, and when the child was taken for a CT scan, it showed a skull fracture.
The officer affidavit says Pham admitted to biting the two-year-old on his left arm and to applying makeup to the child’s face, covering bruises.
Harper also admitted to hitting the child on his inner thigh and to hitting the child on his lower back as a form of punishment.
Tests for meth exposure for the children are currently pending.
Both Pham and Harper are listed as a level one on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool, however, court documents say, “they pose a substantial risk to their children if release so the State is departing from the PSA bond schedule for these cases.”
Allison Hong Pham has been charged with four counts of criminal child endangerment, assault on minor, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
Cody Randalle Harper has been charged with four counts of criminal child endangerment, assault on minor, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.