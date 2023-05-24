UPDATE AT 7:21 PM:
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says an investigation in to the homicide at Chowen Springs Park has found the homicide was not a random event, and there is no known risk to the public.
GFPD Detectives are still investigating and following additional leads at this time.
Anyone that may have been a witness to, or have any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Derek Mahlum at 406-781-8926.
UPDATE AT 6:45 PM:
Arrests have been made in relation to a homicide investigation in Great Falls.
Bing Derrick Ahenakew, 20, and Charlotte Mary Andrade, 18 have both been charged with accountability to deliberate homicide.
Their bond is set at $500,000 each.
An investigation is still ongoing.
UPDATE AT 1:53 PM:
The individual found deceased in the Chowen Springs Park area has been identified as Tammey McWilliams, 51, of Great Falls.
Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter says an autopsy found McWilliams’ cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner is homicide.
The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
UPDATE: 12:55 P.M.
We've taken down the crime scene tape and cleared the scene, Chowen Springs Park is open again. Residents may see investigators in the area throughout the day. Thank you for your patience.
The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - At approximately 1:50 this morning, officers were dispatched to a noise disturbance in the 800 block of 17th St S. Officers made contact with several people and quickly discovered a deceased person. The area was secured and, based on the information, GFPD detectives were called out to start a homicide investigation.
As we continue to investigate the incident this morning, we have closed off Chowen Springs Park in its entirety. No roads or travel is impacted, but please avoid the area. All nearby schools are operating as normal and classes will start on time.
Article originally published May 23, 2023.
