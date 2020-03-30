Two confirmed deaths in Toole County from the coronavirus

GREAT FALLS- Montana saw its first death from coronavirus on Friday. This morning we have 3 more, two of them from Toole County. We're sad to tell you Bev Rogers of Shelby passed away Saturday morning.
According to the Cut Bank Pioneer Press, Bev was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and passed away at Northern Rockies Medical Center on Saturday.
Her family writing a story about her in the Cut Bank Pioneer Press says, Bev was living at the Heritage Center and was receiving great care from the team there.
As for the second death, no details have been given out by either the Toole County Health Department or DPHHS.
What we do know is there were 6 total cases in Toole County, which covers just south of Shelby to the northern border and spans almost 2-thousand square miles.
Right now the county health department is asking you to stay at home if at all possible and continue social distancing.
But also know at this time other things need to be talked about as well, regardless of how uncomfortable it may be.
Blair Tomsheck, who is a nurse at Toole County Health Department, says, “Please take this time to talk to your family members about how to proceed with the end of life care. This is a scary thing with a virus, is that it knows no limitations, no age, no gender, no race. That is why it is important that we all know what our family wishes are.”