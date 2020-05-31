JUDITH BASIN COUNTY- A single car accident on US-87 Saturday has left two people dead and two people injured.
The call about the incident was received at 7:30 pm Saturday.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us the car, a 2003 Ford Explorer, was westbound on US-87 coming down the hill towards Stanford.
The car ran off the road and into a ditch, causing it to roll.
All four occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car MHP says.
One of the car’s passengers, a 24-year-old woman from Great Falls was pronounced dead on the scene.
The three other occupants, a 22-year-old male, a 25-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, were transported to Benefis where the 26-year-old female later died.