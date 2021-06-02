GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two girls were injured by a man who hit them with a belt on the butt and thigh.

On June 1, a Great Falls Police Officer was dispatched to a home on 25th Ave. Northeast for a report of a family disturbance involving a suicidal girl.

According to court documents, the officer spoke with the step-granddaughter of Joseph Casady and said that earlier in the day she and her sisters, 11 and 7-years-old, were playing with shaving cream in the bathroom and made a mess.

The girl said that when Joseph confronted her and her sisters about it, he became upset, and as a form of discipline, hit her two younger sisters with a belt on the butt and thigh.

Documents note one of the girls was wearing shorts and the officer could clearly see a large red mark on her upper thigh.

Both girls told the officer Casady had hit them with a belt and the officer contacted DFS and had a female officer take pictures of the girls’ injuries.

Both children reportedly had red marks on their upper thighs and said that it hurt when they were hit with the belt.

When speaking to the officer, Casady said he got home and found someone had stolen his wife’s cigarettes and made a mess of the bathroom with shaving cream.

Casady told the officer he asked all three girls who made the mess and stole the cigarettes, and that that he got upset after all three girls lied to him.

Casady then reportedly grabbed a leather belt and hit the 7 and 11-year-olds on the butt.

According to documents, Casady admitted he knew it was wrong but did not think he hit them that hard.

The officer was shown the belt Casady used to hit the girls which was placed into evidence.

Joseph Elmer Casady has been charged with two counts of assault on a minor (bodily injury).