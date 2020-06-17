GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls is resuming the two-hour parking enforcement downtown starting Monday, June 22.
In March, the Great Falls City Manager signed Executive Order 2020-1, temporarily suspending timed and metered parking enforcement downtown to support downtown businesses that were adapting to curbside and take-out services in response to COVID-19.
A release from the City of Great Falls says at this time, the need to suspend timed parking enforcement in the downtown district has subsided, and downtown business owners have requested that timed enforcement be resumed due to high demand for parking spots in front of retail businesses and restaurants.
Executive Order 2020-6 was signed by the Great Falls City Manager, and resumes enforcement of two-hour parking limits at on-street parking spaces in the downtown parking district, with enforcement resuming June 22.
Parking Meters have not been reinstalled, and the $1.00 an hour parking rate at on-street parking spots has not been reinstated at this time. Normal parking garage and surface lot rates as established by the City Commission are still in effect and have not been amended by the executive order resuming two-hour parking limits.