The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – At 1:38 am this morning, Great Falls Fire Rescue’s A Platoon responded to a vacant construction job trailer on fire at 927 13th St N. On arrival, Engine 1 found one of the job trailers fully involved and the fire was starting to affect a second job trailer located next to the trailer on fire. Engine 1’s crews had to deal with the elements, as well as, having to make access to the trailer through a chain link fence. Once access was gained, A Platoon’s crews were able to extinguish the fire in the first job trailer and stop it from fully igniting the second job trailer.
When investigating the cause of the fire, A Platoon found the area and trailers to be frequented by homeless people; however, no homeless individuals were witnessed or found before or after the fire was extinguished. The job trailer that was on fire sustained heavy fire damage, were as the second job trailer sustained exterior heat damage.
There were no injuries because of the fire. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.