GREAT FALLS- Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Bootlegger Trail early Saturday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us a 1997 Chevy Blazer was traveling northbound when it swerved to the right, exited the right side of the road and rolled multiple times.
Both individuals in the car were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.
The driver, a 50-year-old man from Great Falls and the passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Great Falls were both declared deceased on scene.
MHP says alcohol and speed are suspected.