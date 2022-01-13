GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two men are accused of several assaults against people who are homeless happening between September and October 2021 in downtown Great Falls.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a release they arrested Caleb Lee Swanson, 18, for his alleged involvement with these assaults.
An arrest warrant is out for Zachary Martin Schmitt, 20, for his alleged involvement. He is described as a white man, 6-feet tall, 170-pounds, blond hair and brown eyes.
GFPD said the public should not approach Schmitt because he may be armed and possibly dangerous.
Schmitt's bond is set at $3,580.
"The GFPD is aware these assaults affected many members of the community. This was apparent when several community members participated in a candle light vigil for the victims," GFPD said in the release. "The GFPD takes crimes against all members of our community seriously and appreciates the assistance of community members in helping to solve these types of crimes."
Anyone with information on Schmitt's location and arrest may be eligible to receive payment through Crimestoppers. Call detective Will Fleming at 406-455-8519, detective Derek Mahlum at 406-781-8926, send a private message to GFPD's Facebook or submit a tip to P3TIPS.com. Reporters may remain anonymous.
