Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY FOR THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT PORTIONS OF CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN COUNTIES... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for the Little Belt Mountains and adjacent portions of Cascade and Judith Basin Counties with around 4 inches of snow over Kings Hill. Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph tonight. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on wintry road conditions. Gusty winds could also create localized blowing and drifting snow with areas of reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northwest winds and snow showers will bring minor snow accumulation to most of central Montana tonight, with persistent snow and accumulations of an inch or more affecting areas near the Little Belt Mountains including Highway 87 between Belt and Geyser and Highway 89 over Kings Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&