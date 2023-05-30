GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) shared an update on Tuesday’s “incident in progress” that caused Longfellow Elementary School to shelter in place.
According to GFPD, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a plea for help from a residence in the 1400 block of 36th Ave. NE Monday morning.
Dispatchers could hear a physical disturbance taking place, and as law enforcement responded, additional calls came in, reporting a gun had possibly been fired and two men were fleeing in a vehicle.
On scene, officers learned a man had been assaulted by two other men who then reportedly stole his firearm.
The officers confirmed a firearm was discharged and that nobody was struck by a bullet. It was quickly determined the parties involved knew each other.
An investigation went into Tuesday, and officers identified two men and believed them to be at a residence in the 1100 block of 7th Ave. S.
Longfellow Elementary School was put in a shelter in place as a precaution.
Once law enforcement made contact, the incident continued past the normal end of the school day and the students were released with care.
One of the suspects, 54-year-old Terry Leroy Brasda, was arrested from the residence without incident.
The second suspect, 31-year-old Lawrence Matthew Brasda, was arrested later on Tuesday, at the Great Falls Police Department.
Terry Brasda and Lawrence Brasda have been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft. Lawrence Brasda was also charged with destruction/tampering with a communication device.
