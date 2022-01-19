HELENA, Mont. - Two Montana Tribal governments are receiving grant awards for projects that support transit services for American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native villages in rural areas.
U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $10.3 million in Tribal Transit Program grant awards to 36 Tribal governments.
The Crow Tribe of Indians is receiving $213,188 to initiate on-demand service.
According to the FTA, this project will provide critical transit services to transit-dependent residents in the rural areas of the reservation in major communities along I-90, including Billings, Crow Agency, Lodge Grass, and Wyola.
The Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation is receiving $441,000 to fund upgrades to its transit facility and to purchase a replacement vehicle.
The FTA says this project addresses the state of good repair needs and ensure continued safe and reliable services for tribal members of the Blackfeet Tribe and surrounding communities.
“Today’s announcement is an important step toward ensuring Tribal Nations have the transportation infrastructure they need and deserve,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “And thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’ll soon be able to provide Tribes additional funding to meet the unique transit needs of their residents.”
