GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man and a woman found hiding in a trunk have been charged after claiming possession of meth and drug paraphernalia found in an SUV with a minor.

On May 27, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper saw an SUV without visible registration on the shoulder of I-15 near Vaughn, and turned around to check the welfare of the occupants.

The trooper made contact with two people who got out of the SUV, an older man, identified as Christopher Offerdahl, and his 14-year-old son, who said the SUV was overheating.

According to the officer affidavit, when asked, Offerdahl said there was no registration or insurance for the SUV, and that he was suspended.

Court documents say the trooper saw that Offerdahl seemed nervous and continued to reach towards the driver’s seat.

After the trooper found Offerdahl had numerous warrants for his arrest, he asked Offerdahl if there was anything in the SUV that he should know about.

Offerdahl then reportedly said his girlfriend, Tiffany Wells, was hiding in the trunk because she had an outstanding warrant and was on probation.

When the trooper received permission to search the SUV he retrieved Wells from the trunk.

Documents say the trooper also located multiple glass pipes used to ingest meth, a scale, a mirror with residue, a baggie containing suspected meth and a small container with suspected meth inside. Both substances tested positive for meth.

Offerdahl and Wells both claimed possession of the items and admitted to recently using meth.

Documents also note that Offerdahl’s 14-year-old son was exposed to the presence of meth in the SUV.

Christopher James Offerdahl has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal child endangerment.

Tiffany Nicole Wells has been charged with criminal child endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.