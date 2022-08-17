GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people had to be extracted from a rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls.
Great Falls Fire Rescue tells KFBB the accident happened around 7:30 am, Wednesday.
A truck reportedly drove off the landscape between Hardee's and First Interstate Bank on 10th Ave. S and rolled.
One person was able to get out without an issue, however, the roof of the truck had to be cut off for the other two people trapped inside to be extracted.
The two people who were stuck in the truck were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Their condition is unknown.
GFFR says another occupant of the vehicle reported the driver may have had a medical emergency before the truck rolled over.
