Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE BELOW 5000 FEET, WITH IN EXCESS OF 6 INCHES POSSIBLE ABOVE 5000 FEET. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...WET ROADS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING COULD LEAD TO A FLASH FREEZE ON ROAD SURFACES. PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS. THOSE RECREATING OUTDOORS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR ADVERSE CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATING SNOW IS POSSIBLE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING AFTER A BRIEF LULL SATURDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. && MOLDAN

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES AND PROPERTY AS WELL AS BLOW AROUND LOOSE OR UNSECURED OBJECTS. STRONG CROSS-WINDS COULD MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE TOWING TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WESTERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS ON FRIDAY, WITH A GRADUAL REDUCTION INTO THE EVENING HOURS. A STRONG COLD FRONT MOVING SOUTH FROM CANADA DURING THE EVENING HOURS ON FRIDAY WILL THEN SWITCH WINDS TO THE NORTH, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL STRONG WIND GUSTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. && MOLDAN