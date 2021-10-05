Update Oct. 6 at 6:23 pm:
In an update sent Wednesday evening, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says an investigation confirmed a student did make threatening statements towards another student.
As a precaution, multi-tiered security measures, in addition to the standard safety precautions that Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) and the GFPD already have in place, were activated for the following school day.
Although the student reportedly did not have the means to carry out the threats, the suspect was removed.
Several other students who were present when the threats were made were interviewed, and detectives discovered that as two students bantered back and forth, both of them threatened violence with weapons against each other.
GFPD says detectives are confident they have reached the root of the information and this situation has been resolved.
At this time, both students have been criminally charged with Disorderly Conduct and, because Montana State statute prevents detectives from conducting a physical arrest for this charge, the incident has been referred to Youth Court Services. Administrative action will be determined by GFPS.
“GFPD and GFPS always take threats of this nature seriously and will act as swiftly as possible, within the bounds of legal authority,” GFPD said in a release. “There is no reason to believe EMS is not a safe setting for students and staff. We understand a significant number of students did not attend school today; we look forward to welcoming them back tomorrow.”
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After receiving a report of threatening comments made toward students at East Middle School on Tuesday, the Great Falls Police Department says "safety measures are in place to ensure there is no danger from this incident."
The School Resource Officers began an immediate investigation and were able to identify the student involved in the threat.
The GFPD says they are continuing to work closely with school administrators in gathering more information on the incident.
No further details are being released at this time in order to protect privacy rights of everyone involved.
An investigation is still underway.