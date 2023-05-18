The following is from the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office:
On May 15th, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM, the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 430 Hedgesville Road, in Shawmut, Montana in response to a request for a welfare check on the resident. The responding deputies located a 66-year old male with head trauma deceased in the residence.
Through the diligent efforts of the Sheriff's Office, with the assistance from The Division of Criminal Investigation, Wheatland County Sheriff's Office, and others, a 37 year old male and 21 year old female were taken into custody regarding this death.
Currently there are no outstanding suspects and there is no continued risk to the public as a result of this incident. While the investigation is ongoing, the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office would ask that you respect the privacy of the victim's family while they work through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have been affected by this tragedy.
We would ask anyone with any information to contact the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office at 406-568-2321
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.