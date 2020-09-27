GLACIER COUNTY - Following Sunday night’s Covid-related shutdown across the Blackfeet Reservation, Browning Public Schools (BPS) announced a few temporary changes for students in the district.
Starting Monday, BPS aims on keeping physical staff to a minimum as they continue giving remote learning tools to families in the area.
Thanks to funds from the CARES Act, BPS Superintendent Corrina Guardipee tells Montana Right Now that getting students connected with internet access and devices - like jet packs - remains a priority, with more on the way for k-2 classes in the next couple of weeks.
This comes as staff discuss combining remote education with on-campus sessions in the future, something not currently possible.
“Once we see our cases decrease tremendously, then we’ll look at doing the blended learning model,” said Guardipee.
Even so, physical packets remain an option, since not every household in the area has emails set up.
“There will be times when we have to give out packets as the parents don’t have email, but for the most part we’re trying to be creative to make sure that our parents [and] students get the work that they need and we can continue high quality education for our students,” said Guardipee.
On top of that, BPS said it will deliver a week-long supply of food to students and their families every Monday during the lockdown, ensuring they have enough for breakfast lunch and dinner daily.
And when it comes to fall sports, BPS plans on postponing them for 14 days, with coaches handing out home workouts for student athletes. Whether games will return depends on other team’s schedules, school board members and how the Covid-19 situation evolves past Blackfeet Nation’s temporary lockdown.
“I believe that [the board members] want to, and I know that they care about kids as I do, and we want the best for all of them,” said Guardipee. She explains that these measures aim on keeping community members protected.
“We need to make sure that our community, our staff, students, parents and elders are safe,” she said.
As part of these efforts, the district encourages families to continue wearing their masks, use hand sanitizer and practice safe social distancing.