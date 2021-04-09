Tyler Weir, who was killed in a crash on US-89, has been recognized as one of the very best of the Air National Guard Enlisted Corps.
Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, the 13th Director of the Air National Guard and CMSgt Williams announced the 2021 Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year Friday.
“The selection process was no easy feat. The quality of the nominees and their contributions to the fight demonstrate the multi capable Airman,” Lt. Gen. Loh wrote in the announcement. “Not only do these individuals embody our Core Values; Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence In All We Do, but their professionalism and talent speaks volumes of the character and devotion of our Guard Airmen.”
MSgt Tyler Weir was recognized as the NCO of the Year.
Weir was the vice commander for the Cascade County Search and Rescue and was a master sergeant with 13 years of experience in the Montana Air National Guard, according to Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter.
Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh also gave the following statement, extending his condolences to the Weir family and the Montana Air National Guard:
“I also want to extend my condolences to the Weir family and the Montana Air National Guard. MSgt Weir passed away in a traffic accident a short time ago. This tragic news is difficult to accept however we will continue to celebrate MSgt Tyler Weir while keeping his family and the Montana ANG in our thoughts and prayers.”