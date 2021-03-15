GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The trial for 30-year-old Tylor Thomas Buttolph is underway as jury selection began around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 15.
Jurors were split into two court rooms to accommodate for social distancing during the selection process.
Buttolph is being charged with eight counts of stalking by the state.
At 1:30 p.m. the state and the defendant attorney's made their opening statements. Both sides saying evidence is key in this case.
The victim says she's scared for her life, her children's lives and she's scared of Tylor.
We are choosing not to name the victim, but we are sharing part of her testimony - as she recalls an encounter with Buttolph at Smith's.
"I was with my daughter, we were about half way down the isle... My daughter was standing to the side of me and we were looking forward at the isle and I heard my name. I turned to the side and I saw Tylor standing at the beginning of the isle with his arms out and his fists clenched... and at that time I grabbed my daughter by the arm and I pushed the shopping cart between me and Tylor and I went directly to the check out," the victim said.
The defense says there is no surveillance footage of this encounter and witnesses only saw the two in the store at the same time.
"The state has a serious lack of evidence. Mr. Ball told you about two still photographs. But keep in mind what you don't get to see," Claire Lettow, the defense attorney, said.
Another big part of the trial is letters. Buttolph sent multiple letters to the victim and she said she turned them into police and didn't read them.
The trial ended for the day at 5:13 p.m. and the state rested it's case. It will continue tomorrow, March 16.
Day 2:
The defense called up witnesses to the stand and after they rested their case.
Judge Michele R. Levine went over the rules for jury deliberation before closing statements were issued.
The jury was dismissed for deliberations around 9:46 a.m.
When it came right down to it, the jury still had a few questions that needed to be answered before they could come to an agreement.
"Question one, was the defendant contacted by law enforcement after the smith's incident? After each of the letters were given to the police? Question two, how and when was he notified of the restraining order? Question three, does the "course of conduct" necessitate two or more acts under the same count or can they be across multiple counts?" read Judge Levine.
Both the state and the defense were able to come to agreement on an answer.
"You have all of the evidence and jury instructions that have been given to you. No additional information or evidence can be given to you because you must rely on the facts in evidence and the jury instructions," read Judge Levine.
It took nearly all day, but the jury came to a verdict around 4:20 p.m.
They found Buttolph guilty of one stalking charge and not guilty on 6 others, the other charge was thrown out early on in the case.
This comes after the defense said there just wasn't enough evidence to prove he had caused the victim undue stress. But when it came to the one charge of stalking, the jury agreed that he had violated a court order.
"To the allegations that in committing the above offense, the defendant violated an order of protection, we unanimously find by proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant violated an order of protection - yes," said Kathryn Whitt with the district court office.
Buttolph remained calm during the entire trial. Back in 2019, he was held in contempt of court after he yelled at a judge in the courtroom and told him and his attorney's that the law of the court didn't apply to him because he was a sovereign citizen.
Buttolph remains in custody and will be sentenced on the one count of violating a restraining order sometime after mid-April.