THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS AND FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ARE ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE MILDRED ALEXIS OLD CROW. MILDRED ALSO GOES BY MILLIE. SHE IS AN EIGHT YEAR OLD FEMALE, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES, AND A DATE OF BIRTH OF MAY 3RD 2012. MILDRED IS CONSIDERED TO BE OF SMALL STATURE FOR HER AGE. IT IS POSSIBLE THAT MILDRED HAS PHYSICAL INJURIES. LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS BEEN UNABLE TO CONFIRM THE WHEREABOUTS AND WELL-BEING OF MILDRED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT (406) 638-2631, OR CONTACT THE F B I AT (801) 579-1400, AND SELECT OPTION 2.

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHERN JUDITH BASIN...WEST CENTRAL FERGUS...SOUTH CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 349 PM MST, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED 11 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GREAT FALLS, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, STANFORD, BELT, GERALDINE, DENTON, BLACK EAGLE, GEYSER, HIGHWOOD, RAYNESFORD, SLUICE BOXES STATE PARK, MALMSTROM AFB, EDEN, STOCKETT, TRACY, CENTERVILLE, COFFEE CREEK, ARMINGTON, SQUARE BUTTE AND SAND COULEE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 274 AND 288. HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 0 AND 36. HIGHWAY 87 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 4 AND 7. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 52 AND 71, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 72 AND 92. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN A MILE IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW, BUT LESS THAN ONE HALF INCH OF ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.