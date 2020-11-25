GREAT FALLS - In emails sent to Montana Right Now, state senators say they felt disappointed after the US Air Force didn’t include Montana bases in its list of locations for new aircraft.
In a release, USAF says it chose Kentucky, West Virginia and Texas as sites for replacing aging aircraft with new C-130J planes next year. They reportedly made the decision using local mission requirements in evaluating ‘candidate locations against objective criteria.’
In a letter to USAF Secretary Barbara Barettt, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) said he felt concerned about the decision, asking the agency to release every factor they considered to Congress.
“This criteria is important to establish public faith that these decisions were made solely based on our national security interests,” said Tester. “We owe it to our men and women in uniform to provide a full and transparent justification for decisions that will dramatically impact their mission - particularly when they are continually being asked to do more with less.”
In a similar statement, Sen. Steve Daines said he, “was disappointed by the Pentagon’s decision to not upgrade Montana’s aging fleet,” mentioning how they generally need more maintenance to keep them up-and-running.
“Montana’s aging C-130 fleet requires much more upkeep than newer models leaving the responsibility to our outstanding Montana Airmen to keep [them]... to the same proficiency and standard as the new C-130J’s that other states will be receiving,” said Daines, thanking the crews involved for their service.
The Montana Air National Guard was not available for comment, and multiple phone calls to the USAF fell through as of the writing of this article.