VIRGINIA - Saturday marked a special day for the Treasure State, as the U.S. Navy celebrated their christening of a new submarine named in Montana’s honor, and built to serve the country for decades to come.
Spanning nearly 400 feet, the USS Montana is the latest in over 20 Virginia-class subs, bringing America one step closer in competing with water-craft technologies around the world.
A Native American honor song and the ringing of a bell commemorated progress made on building the SSN 794, a nuclear powered U-boat dedicated to Big Sky Country.
“Over the last few years, we have been upgrading the submarines with the technology, the Virginia Class technology,” said Bill Whitsitt, a chairperson with the USS Montana Commissioning Committee. “They are the quietest in the world, they are the most lethal in the world.”
Designed for underwater scouting, the $2.7 billion ship comes equipped with missiles and torpedoes for possible combat, but it also carries displays and wraps showcasing Montana’s way of life.
“We have a lot of work to do before the boat goes into service a year from now or so to make sure that the sailors continue to understand the support, and the history, culture and courage of Montana,” said Whitsitt.
While COVID-19 forced construction crews to space themselves out, Whitsitt tells Montana Right Now that plans otherwise went smoothly.
“We should all be proud of the fact that that has not slowed them materially. They have done things carefully and well,” he said.
After hitting water in the coming weeks, the sub must complete weapons training and sea trials. Once prepared for active duty, it’ll station in Hawaii, with sailors ready to serve and protect.
“A lot of us can take a lot of pride here in Montana that these young people who are going to be representing us in the defense of our nation are among the best trained and best equipped in the world,” said Whitsitt.
With more subs on the way, Whitsitt says the U.S. Navy aims on reaching 48 of these ships by 2030.
You can watch the full livestream below, courtesy of Newport News Shipbuilding: