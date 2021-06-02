CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Small towns like Ulm don't have a lot of options for enjoying the sunny outdoors, but the area's school says a new playground gives families another choice thanks to over $60,000 dollars in community donations.

The original 20-year-old playground once stood on gravel in front of a fence that separated Ulm Public Schools (UPS) from a nearby road. Now, only a few parts of it remain as the district prepares a bigger, safer version.

UPS tells Montana Right Now their playground needed an upgrade because of rings that broke over time and metal slides possibly causing burns on hot days.

"The slide that we had, I mean it was metal. Like here we are today, it's supposed to be getting in the 90s and you get a kid sitting on that slide and they get scorched," said UPS Principal Russ McDaniel.

On top of using safer materials, this bigger set also brings monkey bars, bridges and climbing walls, adding a variety of playful activities for young and older kids alike.

"There's nothing here for kids to do, the school is it,” said McDaniel. “So parents will bring their kids in, kids will come over here and play."

The principal said it's all possible thanks to an outpouring of generosity from about 45 people and organizations, many living nearby or coming from the Great Falls community.

"[Their donations] caught me off guard. It was a project that I had in mind when I started here last year to get something new. And I mentioned it to one person, and next thing you know we had a starting $30,000 donation," said McDaniel, saying how others quickly followed and jumped in.

After seeing all this unfold, the principal tells MRN he's grateful to serve such a tight-knit community.

"I'm really fortunate and lucky to be a principal here at a school like this and in a community like this," he said.

Donations will also go toward a new basketball court, allowing for friendly matches or competitive practice sessions.

Students and the public can give them a try once these upgrades are ready later this month.