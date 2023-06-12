LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Investigators are asking the public if they have any information regarding an unidentified deceased male body that was discovered in the Missouri River in Fergus County Sunday afternoon.
The body was found several miles down stream from the James Kipp Campground near Winifred.
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office said in a release the sheriff's office, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and nearby counties are investigating where the body possibly originated and the identity.
The body is described as a man approximately aged in his late 50s or early 60s, has short gray stubble beard, wearing cutoff shorts and a red and black belt.
Personnel will be working up and down stream from James Kipp Campground as the investigation continues.
Anyone with concerns about overdue campers, fishers or any other information is asked to call Central Montana Dispatch at (406) 535-1800.
