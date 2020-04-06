'Unified Command' team provides health services for Toole, Pondera, and Glacier county

GREAT FALLS- Outside of Gallatin County another area, this one along the hi-line, is being hit hard. In Toole County, there are 15 cases. Three of those people have died. Their numbers are skyrocketing in a very short period. Thanks to the Unified Command team Toole County along with Pondera, Glacier counties, and the Blackfeet reservation are getting some much-needed help.
The Unified Command team is providing telehealth, ambulance services, and deep cleaning. They’re even looking at other counties, like Cascade and Flathead to help out at a moment’s notice.
According to Representative Llew Jones out of Conrad, a deep clean crew is already at Marias Medical Center sanitizing the hospital.
The National Guard also made its way to Shelby and is helping with staff shortage at the Heritage Center.
They’re also working on making sure there are transportation services available to Great Falls or Kalispell if needed for any COVID patients.
A rapid response team is also coming together to help with telehealth and address critical nursing care.
Now with the Unified Command team in place, Toole County's interim public health director Blair Tomsheck tells me she can breathe a sigh of relief and focus on how coronavirus is spreading throughout the area.
Tomsheck says, “Our contacts that have been exposed are starting to reach the end of their incubation period, and luckily we haven’t had a huge explosion of more positive cases which is great. We are getting people back to work and back into the community as their incubation periods have ended.”
According to Representative Jones, most of these services started today and the rest will pick up next week. Right now, there is no word on how long these new measures will stay in place.
If you are interested in adding to the stockpile of gear you can click the following link. http://mmcmt.org/