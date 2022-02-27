Press release from United Way of Cascade County:
United Way of Cascade County announced Thursday that it raised $1,236,575, exceeding its goal to beat last year’s record-setting campaign.
“The Great Falls community is very generous in investing in our work,” United Way President Gary Owen said. “Donors want and deserve to know that their gifts are making a difference. We have demonstrated dramatic impact to individuals through the great programs we help fund as well as at the community level with our Graduation Matters, Healthy Lives Vibrant Futures and Prosperity Matters initiatives.
With the money raised in last year’s campaign, United Way helped 32,266 people through its grants to local nonprofit programs.
The community need will continue into the coming year, as many of the 29 nonprofit programs that United Way invests continue to see more demand and increased costs to deliver services.
Knowing the need in the community, campaign volunteers set the ambitious goal of raising $1.22 million, 5 percent higher than last year’s record-breaking campaign total. In addition to the $1,228,000 raised during the campaign, United Way held an auction as part of its campaign celebration Thursday, raising an additional $8,575.
“Every year I am involved with United Way I learn more about the needs of our community, and more ways to get involved,” said United Way Board Chair Curtis Finnicum, who also headed up the campaign volunteer team.
During its annual campaign, United Way volunteers reach out to area employers both to invite individuals to give and donate money on behalf of their companies.
Because reaching employees is critical to the campaign, Finnicum noted that COVID-19 restrictions created additional challenges for the past two years.
“I want to thank our campaign cabinet volunteers and the volunteers at individual businesses who coordinated employee giving efforts and organized fundraisers,” Finnicum said. “We had a great group of people who came together to help make sure we did the best job of raising funds for our community.”
This year, more than 3,000 people gave to United Way, most donating less than $100 by taking a few dollars out of each paycheck to help their neighbors.
Of the total, 75 percent was donated by 35 Pacesetters, employers who have committed their support to building the community through United Way of Cascade County.
The 35 pacesetters are: Alluvion Health, Anderson ZurMuehlen, Benefis Health System, Bison Motors, Bravera Bank, Calumet Montana Refining, Cascade County, Centene Corporation, City Motor Company, City of Great Falls, Cogswell Insurance, DA Davidson, Douglas Wilson & Company, Embark Credit Union, Energy West, FedEx, First Interstate Bank, General Mills, Great Falls College - MSU, Great Falls Public Schools, Hoven Equipment, Hub International Great Falls, Montana Credit Union, NorthWestern Energy, Pacific Steel & Recycling, Peak Health & Wellness Center, Scheels, Stockman Bank, Target, United Way of Cascade County, University of Providence, UPS, US Bank, Walmart and Wells Fargo.
D.A. Davidson Companies, Walmart, Scheels, General Mills, Great Falls Public Schools and Calumet ran the largest United Way campaigns.
Beyond working with area employers, United Way also reaches out to every individual in Cascade County.
This year, 363 people responding to our campaign letter gave a total of $139,941, which is 11 percent of the campaign total.
Any local nonprofit can apply for funds. Nonprofits can find the grant application, which is due March 31, on United Way’s website: www.uwccmt.org. United Way requires nonprofits applying to send a representative to training at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, which this year will be done via Zoom.
A team of United Way volunteers decides funding by looking both at the community’s needs and the programs’ effectiveness.
People still can send contributions directly to United Way at PO Box 1343, Great Falls, MT 59403 or donate online via their secure website at www.uwccmt.org
