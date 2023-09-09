GREAT FALLS, Mont. - United Way of Cascade County launched its annual fundraising campaign this week, with a goal of raising $1.3 million.
In 2022 the organization received $1.2 million to help support 32 local nonprofit programs and invests in community impact work to improve education and increase on-time graduation, help more families become financially stable and independent and improve health in Cascade County.
“Because of generous community support, United Way is able to bring together community resources to tackle some of our community’s biggest challenges. That includes issues like homelessness, academic achievement, child abuse and financial instability,” United Way President Gary Owen said.
In a press release, United Way says many nonprofits seeking grants this year saw an increased need for food, rental assistance and other services while at the same time facing greater expenses.
If you are interested in helping, you may give by sending contributions directly to United Way at PO Box 1343, Great Falls, MT 59403, or donating online via their secure website at www.uwccmt.org.
